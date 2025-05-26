Large truck overturns taking out utility pole in Tisbury

TISBURY – Tisbury Police are advising Beach Road was closed after this crash late Monday morning. A large truck appeared to have overturned and taken out a utility pole.
Further details were not immediately available.
