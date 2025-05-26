You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large truck overturns taking out utility pole in Tisbury

Large truck overturns taking out utility pole in Tisbury

May 26, 2025

Tisbury Police/CWN

TISBURY – Tisbury Police are advising Beach Road was closed after this crash late Monday morning. A large truck appeared to have overturned and taken out a utility pole.
Further details were not immediately available.

 

