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Lifeguards pull swimmer in distress from water at West Tisbury beach

July 31, 2026

WEST TISBURY – A swimmer in distress was rescued by four lifeguards in West Tisbury. According to reports, about 3:50 PM Friday, the lifeguards at South Shore Beach responded to neighboring Long Pond Beach. The guards managed to work around strong currents and made it to shore. There are reports CPR was performed on the swimmer before being rushed to Marthas Vineyard Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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