WEST TISBURY – A swimmer in distress was rescued by four lifeguards in West Tisbury. According to reports, about 3:50 PM Friday, the lifeguards at South Shore Beach responded to neighboring Long Pond Beach. The guards managed to work around strong currents and made it to shore. There are reports CPR was performed on the swimmer before being rushed to Marthas Vineyard Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Lifeguards pull swimmer in distress from water at West Tisbury beach
July 31, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Martha's Vineyard, West Tisbury