You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lifeguards revive swimmer after apparent near drowning in Centerville

Lifeguards revive swimmer after apparent near drowning in Centerville

August 10, 2025

CENTERVILLE – Lifeguards reportedly revived a near-drowning swimmer in Centerville. The guards performed CPR on the victim pulled from the water at Covell’s Beach shortly after 1 PM. The victim had regained consciousness when police and EMTs arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

