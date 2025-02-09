You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Light snowfall makes for picturesque scenes across Cape Cod

February 9, 2025

CAPE COD – A light snowfall overnight into Sunday morning blanketed the Cape leaving behind picturesque scene.

Officials reported a few fender benders but no major incidents during the storm.

