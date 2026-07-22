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Lightning strikes likely cause house fires in Osterville and Hyannis

July 21, 2026

OSTERVILLE – A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a basement fire in Osterville. Firefighters responded to Old Mill Road about 8 PM Tuesday and stretched hose lines to douse the flames. Everyone safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a Leonard Street residence shortly before 8:30 PM Tuesday. A lightning strike was believed to have started a fire in the home. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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