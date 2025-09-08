SANDWICH – A lightning strike was likely responsible for a large tree and wires coming down in a Sandwich neighborhood about noon afternoon. No injuries were reported at the scene on Summer Street.
Lightning strike likely culprit as large tree brings down wires in Sandwich
September 7, 2025
