Lightning strike likely culprit as large tree brings down wires in Sandwich

September 7, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A lightning strike was likely responsible for a large tree and wires coming down in a Sandwich neighborhood about noon afternoon. No injuries were reported at the scene on Summer Street.

