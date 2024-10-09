Lightning strikes cause fire responses in Yarmouth, Centerville

YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a Joel Road residence about 3:30 AM Wednesday after reports of a lightning strike. Damage was noted in the kitchen and the building and wiring inspectors were called to assess once it was confirmed there was no fire. No injuries were reported.

CENTERVILLE – A lightning strike sparked a fire in the basement of a house in Centerville. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Capn Lijah’s Way and determined a fire had started in a crawl space behind a washer/dryer. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately available.