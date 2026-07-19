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Lightning suspected of sparking house fire on Nantucket

July 19, 2026

NANTUCKET – Lightning is suspected of causing a fire that caused significant damage to a house on Nantucket. Firefighters responded late Saturday night to the scene on Upper Tawpawshaw Road. The occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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