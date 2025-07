Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – An extremely strong line of thunder, lightning, and heavy downpours are rolling across Cape Cod in the overnight hours Wednesday.

Police and fire departments were responding to multiple calls for alarms sounding shortly after 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service had issued a Flood Watch for Barnstable County for the early morning hours.

These photos were taken in the Harwich area just before 2:30 a.m. as lightning was lighting up the sky.