Littering leads to warrant arrest in Yarmouth

March 28, 2025

YARMOUTHFrom.Yarmouth Police: A Yarmouth Police Officer in field training was on patrol Thursday when he observed a man walking down Route 28 drinking a “nip.” After finishing it, the officer observed him throw it into brush.

When the officer confronted the man to speak to him about littering, he identified him as Walter Harrison, 47, of East Falmouth. Harrison was wanted on felony warrants and was taken into custody. He was issued a citation for littering and transported to Barnstable District Court to answer the arrest warrant.

