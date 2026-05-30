Live blog: Unusually strong late spring storm causing scattered power outages, meteor burning up causes large boom heard throughout region

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CAPE COD – An unusually strong late spring storm is causing scattered power outages across Cape Cod. Check this article for continuing coverage.

2:00 PM update: Bourne Police report on Wings Neck Road in area of 240 closed due to tree down. DPW en route.

Officials in Falmouth report a tree down on wires on Old Meetinghouse Road. Eversource reports 234 customers out in Falmouth.

3:00 PM update: Numerous reports of a loud boom and shaking causing a flood of 911 calls from the North Shore to parts of the Cape. CWN is checking for official information.

3:15 PM update: falling tree limbs have knocked out power to 333 customers in Sandwich and 160 in Marstons Mills. Eversource crews are working to restore power.



3:45 PM update: Meteorologists are confirming from this satellite image it was a meteor burning up in the atmosphere that caused the loud boom and rattling. No damage was reported