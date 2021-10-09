Video: Local firefighters graduate state fire academy



BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) leadership observed the 50th anniversary of the MFA as they presented certificates of completion to local firefighters graduating in Stow, Springfield, and Bridgewater Friday.

The MFA marked its 50th year with simultaneous graduation ceremonies at all three campuses at 11:00 Friday morning. Established by an act of the Legislature on Oct. 7, 1971, the MFA grew out of what had been known as the Central Massachusetts Fire Training Academy. It currently provides recruit and in-service training at three separate campuses and has graduated more than 13,000 recruit, call, and volunteer firefighters in more than 420 classes.



The recruits of MFA Class #BW13 graduated at the Bridgewater campus. They include Firefighters Nevin Esperian, Steven LaRaia, Seamus Murray, Dallas O’Brien, Michael O’Connor, and Brian Wells, all of Falmouth Fire-Rescue.

Basic Firefighter Skills

Students receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills. They practice first under non-fire conditions and then during controlled fire conditions. To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack. Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program all students have met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.

Today’s Firefighters Do Far More than Fight Fires

Today’s firefighters do far more than fight fires. They train to respond to all types of hazards and emergencies. They are the first ones called to respond to chemical and environmental emergencies, ranging from the suspected presence of carbon monoxide, to Fentanyl overdoses or a gas leak. They may be called to rescue a child who has fallen through the ice or who has locked himself in a bathroom. They rescue people from stalled elevators and those who are trapped in vehicle crashes. They test and maintain their equipment including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), hydrants, hoses, power tools, and apparatus.