Local police departments schedule National Night Out events



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Join the Yarmouth Police Dept. and other local Yarmouth departments next week for National Night Out! This free, family-friendly event is a fantastic way to build stronger community partnerships and enjoy an evening packed with fun for all ages. Come meet our officers, check out department vehicles and equipment, catch exciting interactive demonstrations, and enjoy family activities, sweet treats, and so much more!

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Parker’s River Landing (669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673)

Free admission

Bring your family and tell your friends!

DENNIS – Dennis Police will hold a National Night Event on August 4th from 4-7 PM at the Dennis Police Department at 90 Bob Crowell Road! There will be free family food and fun along with a touch-a-truck event.

WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: Come Join Your Local First Responders for a Fun Evening!

Date: August 4 Time: 3:30 PM to 6 PM

Bring your family and friends for an evening of community fun with your local first responders!

Enjoy:

Free Food

Entertainment

Kids’ Activities

Meet Your Local First Responders

We look forward to seeing you there!

Questions?

Contact Officer McGue at [email protected]