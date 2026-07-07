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Locally heavy rainfall causes street flooding

July 7, 2026

A Ford Mustang get into deep water on Falmouth Heights Road in Falmouth.
David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

FALMOUTH – Locally heavy rainfall led to localized street flooding in some areas of Cape Cod. Doppler radar estimated 2 inches of rain fell in the last three hours in the Falmouth area. The National Weather service reported at 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall 7 miles south of Harwich, or 10 miles south of Brewster.
This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minimal. Water on roads that flood easily.

Locations impacted include…
Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, and Hyannis.

At 1129 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall near Falmouth. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minimal. Water on roads that flood easily.

Locations impacted include…
Barnstable, Falmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, and Mashpee.

At 1133 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall over Dennis, or near Brewster. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minimal. Water on roads that flood easily.

Locations impacted include…
Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, and Hyannis.

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