Major crash closes Route 6 in Truro

TRURO – A serious crash closed Route 6 in Truro near the Wellfleet line about 3:30 PM Tuesday. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet for that victim. Traffic was being diverted onto George Nilson Road to get around the scene. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.