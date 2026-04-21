TRURO – A serious crash closed Route 6 in Truro near the Wellfleet line about 3:30 PM Tuesday. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet for that victim. Traffic was being diverted onto George Nilson Road to get around the scene. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Major crash closes Route 6 in Truro
Major crash closes Route 6 in Truro
April 21, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Truro