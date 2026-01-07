HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responding to an alarm activation at the Margaritaville Resort on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis shortly after 10 PM Tuesday discovered a major water leak which caused significant damage. Officials reported a partial roof collapse in one section of the hotel from the water flow which apparently originated with the building’s sprinkler system. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Guests in that section of the hotel were evacuated and relocated. Further details were not immediately available.
Major water leak causes significant damage to Hyannis hotel
January 6, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
