Major water leak causes significant damage to Hyannis hotel

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responding to an alarm activation at the Margaritaville Resort on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis shortly after 10 PM Tuesday discovered a major water leak which caused significant damage. Officials reported a partial roof collapse in one section of the hotel from the water flow which apparently originated with the building’s sprinkler system. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Guests in that section of the hotel were evacuated and relocated. Further details were not immediately available.