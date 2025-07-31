Man accused of attacking woman after she denies his advances found guilty by jury of sexual assualt



PROVINCETOWN – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on July 21, 2025, 26-year-old Tamanine Hamilton of Truro, was found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges after a jury trial in the Barnstable Superior Court.

On Augst 18, 2023, a woman walked into the Provincetown Police Department to report a sexual assault that occurred in Provincetown earlier that morning. The victim reported that the defendant Tamanine Hamilton, who after she repeatedly rejected his advances and felt uncomfortable around, sexually assaulted her while she was walking home during the early morning hours of August 18, 2023.

It was learned during the investigation that the victim had come to know Mr. Hamilton through her job. The victim became increasingly uncomfortable by advances towards her made by the defendant which led her to quit her job.

After a 6-day trial beginning on July 14, 2025, and 2 hours of deliberations, a Barnstable County jury convicted the defendant Mr. Hamilton on three counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. The jury found Mr. Hamilton not guilty on one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

The investigation was conducted by Sergent Jennifer Nolette and Officer Jane Grigoriadis of the Provincetown Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Chief of Domestic Violence Alexandra Isaacs and Victim Witness Deborah McCoy.

District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize and commend the incredible strength and bravery it takes for a victim to come forward and share their experience in a courtroom. Testifying about deeply personal and painful experiences is never easy but doing so helps bring accountability and gives voice to those who have been harmed.

Thursday, Tamanine Hamilton was sentenced in the Barnstable Superior Court to 12- 14 years in state prison, 14 years’ probation concurrent with sentence, and must register as a sex offender.