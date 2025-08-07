You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after bicycle crash in Orleans

Man airlifted after bicycle crash in Orleans

August 7, 2025

ORLEANS – An elderly male was flown to an off-Cape trauma center aftet a bicycle accident in Orleans. It happened about 3:30 PM Thursday on Rock Harbor Road at Captain Doane’s Way. Rescuers took the victim to the field at the Nauset Middle School to meet MedFlight. Further details were not immediately available.

