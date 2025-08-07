ORLEANS – An elderly male was flown to an off-Cape trauma center aftet a bicycle accident in Orleans. It happened about 3:30 PM Thursday on Rock Harbor Road at Captain Doane’s Way. Rescuers took the victim to the field at the Nauset Middle School to meet MedFlight. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after bicycle crash in Orleans
August 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod man pleads guilty to threatening violence against a federal official and their relatives
- Ambulance companies reach settlement with Massachusetts Attorney General after alleged MassHealth violations
- RFK Jr. pulls $500 million in funding for vaccine development
- Woods Hole joins multidisciplinary study of storms and high-wind events
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office hires new Chief of Staff
- North Beach open again in Chatham after nesting bird closures
- State House passes bill to raise human trafficking awareness in hospitality settings
- Festival Days celebrations return to Dennis in late August
- LISTEN: Sandwich selling Town Hall Annex, but what can it become?
- What is Island Pickle, the new indoor Pickleball sports facility coming this fall?
- Marine Biological Lab receives unrestricted $25M gift, largest in institution’s history
- Island Pickle, proposed pickleball center on Upper Cape, gains permits
- Chilmark leads “Lease to Locals” trend on Martha’s Vineyard with new pilot open now