Man airlifted after dirt bike accident in Sandwich

June 23, 2025

SANDWICH – A man was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after a reported dirt bike accident in Sandwich. The crash happened in an area behind the Coca-Cola plant on Route 130 just before 8 PM. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

