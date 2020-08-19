You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall at Joint Base

Man airlifted after fall at Joint Base

August 19, 2020

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A man was airlifted after reportedly faling about 30 feet at a building at Joint Base Cape Cod around 10:20 AM. The victim was taken from the scene on Connery Road to the base fire station where a MedFlight helicopter then flew him to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

