JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A man was airlifted after reportedly faling about 30 feet at a building at Joint Base Cape Cod around 10:20 AM. The victim was taken from the scene on Connery Road to the base fire station where a MedFlight helicopter then flew him to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after fall at Joint Base
August 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Upcoming Cape Symphony Season Re-Scheduled to Next Year
- Falmouth firefighters battle early morning car fire
- Barnstable Cancels Labor Day Fireworks Show
- Health Connector Virtual Info Event Set for Wednesday
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market Remains Red Hot
- State Offers Food Security Grants to Cape Establishments
- Drought Has Limited Mosquitoes in Area
- Cape Educators To Hold Stand-Out for Healthy and Safe Conditions
- 3rd Straight Day of Decline in New Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases
- AAA: Gas Prices Down 1 Cent For Second Week in a Row
- Whelan Endorsed by MOSES in Re-election Campaign
- Project Forward Program at 4C’s Extends Fall Application Deadline
- Plimoth Patuxet Receives Grant Funding