MASHPEE – A man was flown to a trauma center after reportedly falling about 15 feet in Mashpee. Rescuers were called to Christ the King Parish on Job’s Fishing Road shortly after 7:30 AM Friday. A MedFlight helicopter landed at the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters to airlift the victim. Further details were not immediately available.
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Man airlifted after fall at Mashpee church
March 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee