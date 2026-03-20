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Man airlifted after fall at Mashpee church

March 20, 2026

MASHPEE – A man was flown to a trauma center after reportedly falling about 15 feet in Mashpee. Rescuers were called to Christ the King Parish on Job’s Fishing Road shortly after 7:30 AM Friday. A MedFlight helicopter landed at the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters to airlift the victim. Further details were not immediately available.

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