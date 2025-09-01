You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Truro

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Truro

September 1, 2025

TRURO – A man was airlifted after reportedly falling about 6 feet off a ladder early Monday afternoon. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 