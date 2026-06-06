You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after falling from horse in Sandwich

Man airlifted after falling from horse in Sandwich

June 6, 2026

SANDWICH – A man was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling off a horse. The incident happened at a farm on Old County Road in Sandwich. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 