SANDWICH – A man was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling off a horse. The incident happened at a farm on Old County Road in Sandwich. Further details were not immediately available.
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Man airlifted after falling from horse in Sandwich
June 6, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich