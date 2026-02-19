FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 12 feet from a roof in Falmouth. The incident happened on Winthrop Drive about 3 PM Thursday. The victim was transported to the Falmouth Airpark to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after falling from roof in Falmouth
February 19, 2026
