Man airlifted after incident at Truro Transfer Station

Man airlifted after incident at Truro Transfer Station

November 28, 2025

TRURO – A man reportedly suffered a serious injury at the Truro Transfer Station off Route 6 sometime after 1 PM Friday. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

