Man airlifted after ATV accident in Centerville

September 14, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after an ATV accident in Centerville sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. Rescuers transported the victim from the scene off Baird Way to the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

