CENTERVILLE – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after an ATV accident in Centerville sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. Rescuers transported the victim from the scene off Baird Way to the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after ATV accident in Centerville
September 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
