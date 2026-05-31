Man airlifted after reported propane explosion in Bourne

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BOURNE – From Bourne Fire: Sunday morning, crews from Bourne Fire/Rescue responded to Gallo Construction Company for a report of an individual suffering burn injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located one individual with burns to both hands. The preliminary investigation indicates the injuries resulted from a propane flash fire inside a van located on the property.

Firefighters and paramedics immediately initiated patient care and requested aeromedical transport to a regional burn center. Additional fire personnel also responded to ensure there was no extension of fire beyond the vehicle.

The patient was transferred to the care of Boston MedFlight and transported to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

The incident appears to be accidental and remains under investigation by the Bourne Fire/Rescue Fire Investigation Unit.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN