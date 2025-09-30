You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted from Wellfleet with severe hand injury

Man airlifted from Wellfleet with severe hand injury

September 30, 2025

WELLFLEET – A man reportedly suffered a crushing injury to his hand in Wellfleet Tuesday. According to reports, the victim was driven to the Wellfleet Fire Station where paramedics called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site to fly the him to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 