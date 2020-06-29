Man arrested after allegedly assaulting elderly restaurant owner in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting the elderly owner of George’s Pizza on Commercial Street in Provincetown Saturday evening. Provincetown Police say they will release the reports on the incident once the suspect is arraigned in Orleans District Court Monday morning on a charge of assault and battery on a person over 60. Family members of the owner posted on social media that a group of patrons allegedly entered the restaurant with alcohol from outside which is not allowed under the liquor license. The post also stated that the owner was advising the patrons to sit down in order to be socially distant from other patrons when the alleged attack occurred. Cape Wide News can confirm an ambulance responded to evaluate the owner at the restaurant.

Sunday evening, Provincetown Town Manager Robin Craver released the following statement on the incident: “On Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM, the Provincetown Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a fight in progress at George’s Pizza.

Police responded to the call, investigated the incident and, as a result, a suspect was arrested for Assault and Battery on a Person Over 60 and Disorderly Conduct. This is a felony charge, and the suspect remains in custody.

Two other altercations which occurred near MacMillan Pier were related to the first incident. Unfortunately, that suspect, who was identified as an associate of the individual arrested for assault and battery, fled the scene and has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may result.

This is a reprehensible act of violence that will not be tolerated in our town. I am shocked and saddened to learn that a respected member of our community and a hard-working member of his staff were victims of assault. We are a welcoming town that values and respects people from all walks of life. We will not condone violence of any kind to the members of our community or to anyone who visits.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212.”

The family has released the following security camera images. CWN has confirmed the man in the Nike shirt was the one arrested.

