Man arrested for rape of a child in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Monday November 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department arrested Daniel A. Robles of West Yarmouth for Indecent A&B on a Child Under 14 and Rape of a Child. Robles was booked at the Yarmouth Police Department and transferred to the Barnstable District Court for arraignment. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.

At this time there is no connection between the investigation and Robles’ place of employment. Robles is a staff member at the Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School. Upon learning of the arrest, School Administrators immediately placed Robles on administrative leave.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes no additional information will be released at this time.