Man facing 4th offense OUI charge after colliding with utility pole in Sandwich



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is charging a 40-year-old Sandwich man with 4th Offense OUI, as well as many other charges after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole.

Early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2025, at approximately 1:47AM, officers responded to a report of a vehicle into a utility pole on Great Hill Road. The calling party reported the operator was attempting to leave on a dirt bike that he removed from a trailer attached to the vehicle.

Prior to officer’s arrival, the male party was reported to have left on foot. Officers arrived on scene and noticed the vehicle was unoccupied. The utility pole had broken at the base and was laying across the vehicle, with wires lying across Great Hill Road. Mashpee Police K-9 responded to the scene and was able to locate the male party, identified as Matthew Ferrill, in the woods. During their investigation it was determined Matthew was operating under the influence of alcohol.

Barnstable County CIO responded and processed the scene. A portion of Great Hill Road was closed during the investigation, but has been reopened at this time. The operator, 40-year-old Matthew Ferrill of Sandwich, was charged with OUI Liquor 4th Offense, Negligent Operation of a

Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, Operating while License Suspended for OUI, Possession of Class C Drug, Possession of Class D Drug, and Marked Lanes Violation.