Man facing attempted murder charge after stabbing in Mashpee



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: On Monday September 1st at 12:20 AM, the Mashpee Police Department responded to a residence on Clamshell Lane for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival responding made contact with a female victim who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound to the facial area. The victim was transported by the Mashpee Fire and Rescue Department to an awaiting MedFlight to be flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. The suspect in this case was identified as Edward J. Robinson, 51, no address (homeless).

Upon further investigation by the Mashpee Police Department Detective Bureau, arrested warrants were initiat3d and granted out of Falmouth District Court charging Robinson with Attempted murder, Home invasion, Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Mayhem, Defacing or damaging property, Threat to commit a crime, and Intimidation of a witness.

On Wednesday September 3rd, Robinson was taken into custody in Brockton, MA with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police. He was transported to the Mashpee Police Department where he was processed and transported to the Barnstable County House of Corrections where he was held on no bail. He was ultimately transported to Falmouth District Court for arraignment Thursday morning. Although an arrest has been made in this case, this is still an active and ongoing investigation. The victim in this case was known to the suspect and this was not a random attack.