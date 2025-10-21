Man facing charges after alleged assault and battery at “No Kings” protest in Hyannis

– Barnstable Police report that a man was arrested for assault and battery on a person over 60 after an incident during the “No Kings” protest on Route 28 near the Airport Rotary Saturday. Police were already on scene monitoring the activity when they observed a blue Toyota SUV stop abruptly. Two people got out of the vehicle and the officer wrote in his report he could not see what was happening because he was blocked by the vehicle. The driver was then seen walking back to the SUV and throwing what appeared to be a protester’s sign toward the middle of the roadway.

When officers approached the vehicle they observed a person laying on the ground on Barnstable Road. The driver complied with orders to pull into the parking lot. A woman who claimed to be a nurse assisted in care for the victim until Hyannis rescue arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

A witness who identified himself as a friend of the victim told police they were crossing the roadway when they heard a car speeding up toward them. The vehicle stopped and a man exited the vehicle and allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face. The driver claimed the victim’s protest sign (cardboard) had struck the vehicle though police report they did not note and damage to the SUV.

The driver, Peter Afouxenides, 61, of Arlington was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60. He was bailed for arraignment in Barnstable District Court.