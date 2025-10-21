Man facing charges after alleged assault and battery at “No Kings” protest in Hyannis

When officers approached the vehicle they observed a person laying on the ground on Barnstable Road. The driver complied with orders to pull into the parking lot. A woman who claimed to be a nurse assisted in care for the victim until Hyannis rescue arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
A witness who identified himself as a friend of the victim told police they were crossing the roadway when they heard a car speeding up toward them. The vehicle stopped and a man exited the vehicle and allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face. The driver claimed the victim’s protest sign (cardboard) had struck the vehicle though police report they did not note and damage to the SUV.
The driver, Peter Afouxenides, 61, of Arlington was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60. He was bailed for arraignment in Barnstable District Court.