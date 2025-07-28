Man facing charges for alleged purse snatching in Hyannis

– From Barnstable Police: On Saturday July 26, 2025, 46-year-old Imuran Charlemagne was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery in Hyannis. At approximately 4:28pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to the United Gas Station located at 199 Falmouth Road, Hyannis for a report that male stole a purse from a female at the gas pump. The male subject was last seen running into the Christmas Tree Shopping plaza. The victim reported to responding Officers that she had approximately $4,000 in her purse when the male subject followed her out of the gas station and ripped the purse from her hands.

Responding officers quickly initiated a search of the surrounding area. Officer Spencer Jackson located Imuran Charlemagne sitting outside a room at the Hyannis Host Hotel. As Officers prepared to take him into custody, Charlemagne entered his hotel room, prompting responding officers to secure the area.

A Barnstable Police Detective assisted with the investigation and was able to identify Charlemagne as the suspect in another incident that had occurred on Saturday June 21, 2025. In that incident at approximately 5:06pm, a staff member working at Luke’s Liquors located at 395 Barnstable Road, Hyannis reported that a male subject had stolen a purse from inside a running vehicle in the parking lot. Barnstable Police Detectives recognized Charlemagne as the same individual in both cases.

Officer Spencer Jackson then obtained a temporary arrest warrant and search warrant for the hotel room. Officers then executed the search warrant, resulting in the safe apprehension of Imuran Charlemagne without further incident. During the execution of the warrant, approximately $3,000 in cash was recovered, which was hidden inside the hotel room.

Charlemagne was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked for Unarmed Robbery for stealing the purse and Breaking and Entering and Larceny for the incident in June. Charlemagne was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday July 28, 2025.