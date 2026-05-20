Man facing larceny of a boat, firearm charges after Wellfleet incident last Saturday

WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Saturday, May 16, at approximately 6:53 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department received a report from a Wellfleet resident regarding the theft of his 2021 Robalo boat and trailer from his residence on Cove Road in Wellfleet.

The reporting party stated that he observed an individual unknown to him driving down Indian Neck Road while towing a boat he believed to be his stolen property. The victim immediately contacted police and described the boat, trailer, and direction of travel.

Shortly after receiving the report, officers located the boat in the parking lot of Indian Neck Beach. The vessel matched the description provided by the victim and was located in the area where the victim reported seeing it being taken.

An investigation conducted at the scene determined that the boat had been taken from the residence without permission and with the intent to permanently deprive the owner of the property. At the time the boat was located, it was being towed by an older-model red Ford pickup truck operated by Christopher L. Malcolm of Holliston, Massachusetts.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) may have become lost while attempting to locate a boat launch area at Indian Neck Beach.

During the course of the investigation, officers also located a loaded .380 caliber handgun on Christopher Malcolm.

Malcolm was arraigned in Orleans District Court on Monday, May 18, 2026, on the following charges:

• Larceny over $1,200

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Malcolm was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear at a future date in Orleans District Court.