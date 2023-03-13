Man facing subsequent offense cocaine charges after arrest in Tisbury

TISBURY – From Tisbury Police: On Saturday, March 11th 2023, after an investigation into drug trafficking, the Tisbury Police Department and members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force arrested Craig Steven Rozario at the Steamship Authority Terminal in Tisbury.

Mr. Rozario was fou nd to be in possession of approximately 30 grams of cocaine. Mr. Rozario was placed under arrest for trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams.

This is a subsequent offense as Mr. Rozario was found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 2004 in Barnstable Superior Court. Upon his arrest, Mr. Rozario’s initial bail was set at $100,000. Following his arraignment today, at the Edgartown District Court his bail was adjusted to $2,000.