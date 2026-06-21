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Man falls from boat at Dennis dock

June 21, 2026

DENNIS – A man reportedly fell into the water from a boat docked off Old Main Street in Dennis about 5:30 PM Sunday. Bystanders pulled the man from the water and rescuers administered CPR to the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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