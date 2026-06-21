DENNIS – A man reportedly fell into the water from a boat docked off Old Main Street in Dennis about 5:30 PM Sunday. Bystanders pulled the man from the water and rescuers administered CPR to the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Man falls from boat at Dennis dock
June 21, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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