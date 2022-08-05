You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man found with stab wound on Village Green in Hyannis

Man found with stab wound on Village Green in Hyannis

August 5, 2022

HYANNIS – A man was found reportedly suffering from a stab wound on the Village Green in Hyannis. Rescue responded to the scene about 1:30 PM Friday and rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

