HYANNIS – A man was found reportedly suffering from a stab wound on the Village Green in Hyannis. Rescue responded to the scene about 1:30 PM Friday and rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.
Man found with stab wound on Village Green in Hyannis
August 5, 2022
