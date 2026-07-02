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Man injured after receiving electrical shock in Provincetown

July 2, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after receiving an electrical shock in Provincetown. Rescuers responded to Spiritus at 190 Commercial Street about 6 PM Thursday, where the victim was reportedly working on an electrical panel when there was an apparent malfunction. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. An electrical inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

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