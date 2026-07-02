PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after receiving an electrical shock in Provincetown. Rescuers responded to Spiritus at 190 Commercial Street about 6 PM Thursday, where the victim was reportedly working on an electrical panel when there was an apparent malfunction. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. An electrical inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
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Man injured after receiving electrical shock in Provincetown
July 2, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown