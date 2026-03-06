Man injured at Joint Base transfer station

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A man was injured in an incident at the transfer station on Kittredge Road at Joint Base Cape Cod shortly after 3 PM Friday. The victim was reportedly struck by a heavy object. He was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
March 6, 2026
