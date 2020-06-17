You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured by boat propeller in Dennis

Man injured by boat propeller in Dennis

June 16, 2020

DENNIS – A man was injured by a boat propeller off Dennis Tuesday evening. The victim was brought into Sesuit Harbor around 8:30 PM. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with reported lacerations on his leg. Further details were not immediately available.

