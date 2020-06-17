DENNIS – A man was injured by a boat propeller off Dennis Tuesday evening. The victim was brought into Sesuit Harbor around 8:30 PM. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with reported lacerations on his leg. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured by boat propeller in Dennis
June 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
