FALMOUTH – One man reportedly suffered a significant leg laceration from a boat propeller off Falmouth Friday evening. Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to locate the vessel in the dense fog and lead it to shore so the victim could be transported to Falmouth Hospital. The vessel made port at Fiddler’s Cove where an ambulance was waiting. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured by boat propeller on vessel off Falmouth
July 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
