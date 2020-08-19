PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured in a bike accident in Provincetown early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in bicycle crash in Provincetown
August 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
