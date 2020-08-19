You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in bicycle crash in Provincetown

August 19, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured in a bike accident in Provincetown early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

