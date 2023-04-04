HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling off a horse in Harwich. It happened just after 3:30 PM Tuesday on Hilda’s Cartway off Great Western Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in equestrian accident in Harwich
April 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Holding Hearing on Roadway Improvements
- Route 28 Detour in Mashpee Through May
- Local Advocates Applaud State-Funded SNAP Benefits Boost
- Barnstable County Receives Money to Battle Homelessness
- Wellfleet Public Safety Officials Announce Training Event
- ‘Nest Cam’ Now Live Streaming Osprey Nest
- Nantucket Resident Winner of $1M Lottery
- Local Expert Responds to UN Climate Report
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives
- Feds Providing Money for Clean Water Projects
- Cape Cod Canal Closed After Endangered Whale and Calf Spotted
- MA Households To Receive State-Funded SNAP Benefits
- Local Road Infrastructure Input Being Sought