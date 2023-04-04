You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in equestrian accident in Harwich

Man injured in equestrian accident in Harwich

April 4, 2023

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling off a horse in Harwich. It happened just after 3:30 PM Tuesday on Hilda’s Cartway off Great Western Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

