BARNSTABLE – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet from a ladder in Barnstable late Saturday morning. Rescuers were called to an Indian Trail residence and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Barnstable
February 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
