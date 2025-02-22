You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from ladder in Barnstable

Man injured in fall from ladder in Barnstable

February 22, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet from a ladder in Barnstable late Saturday morning. Rescuers were called to an Indian Trail residence and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 