BARNSTABLE – A man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after an industrial accident in Barnstable late Friday morning. Rescuers rushed to Tirrell Radiator on Thornton Drive where a vehicle apparently rolled backwards off of a flatbed wrecker striking a worker and a gas meter. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. National Grid was called to check the gas meter that was struck. The incident is under investigation.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN
Updated: Man injured in industrial accident in Barnstable
March 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
