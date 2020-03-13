Updated: Man injured in industrial accident in Barnstable



BARNSTABLE – A man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after an industrial accident in Barnstable late Friday morning. Rescuers rushed to Tirrell Radiator on Thornton Drive where a vehicle apparently rolled backwards off of a flatbed wrecker striking a worker and a gas meter. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. National Grid was called to check the gas meter that was struck. The incident is under investigation.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN