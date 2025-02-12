Man killed in industrial accident on Martha’s Vineyard



EDGARTOWN – From Cape & islands District Attorney: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a 32-year-old, Fall River man, succumbed to his injuries obtained during an industrial construction accident on Martha’s Vineyard.

At approximately 7:43 AM on Tuesday February 11, 2025, Edgartown Police and EMS/Rescue were dispatched to a large construction apartment site, for a report of a male who had fallen from a second story ladder and onto a cement basement floor. The male was transported from the scene to the hospital where the victim Jose Luis Collaguazo Crespo succumbed his injuries.

District Attorney Galibois’s thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones during this difficult time and tragic accident. District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize and thank the first responders for their swift and professional response to the incident, as well as investigators who worked diligently to gather facts.

At this time, investigators have preliminarily ruled the incident an accident. Based on the information currently available, any potential negligence by the developer would fall under civil rather than criminal jurisdiction. Our office is monitoring the situation, but as of now, there is no active criminal investigation. If new evidence emerges that warrants further review, we will assess it accordingly.