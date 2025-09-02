BREWSTER – A man was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Brewster. Rescuers responded to Sweetwater Forest Campground off Harwich Road sometime after 6 PM Tuesday to find a victim pinned between the car and a tree. The victim was extricated and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man pinned between car and tree after crash at Brewster campground
September 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
