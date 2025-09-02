You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man pinned between car and tree after crash at Brewster campground

Man pinned between car and tree after crash at Brewster campground

September 2, 2025

BREWSTER – A man was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Brewster. Rescuers responded to Sweetwater Forest Campground off Harwich Road sometime after 6 PM Tuesday to find a victim pinned between the car and a tree. The victim was extricated and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

