Man pleads guilty in 2016 home invasion in Centerville, sentenced to 6-12 years in prison

April 6, 2022


BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Jovanne Monteiro, 31, plead guilty in Barnstable Superior Court to the following indictments: Home Invasion, Armed Burglary & Assault, Assault to Maim, Assault to Murder, Mayhem, Aggravated Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon and six counts of Conspiracy.

The Honorable Raffi Yessayan sentenced Monteiro to 6-12 years in state prison, with 5 years probation from and after the committed prison sentence. The indictments stem from a 2016 violent home invasion and brutal beating of the occupant while he was sleeping in his bed.

Co-Defendant, Alexa Fencher, previously plead guilty on December 2, 2021 and was sentenced to 8-10 years in state prison, with 3 years probation from and after the committed prison sentence.

The case was investigated by Barnstable Police with assistance from Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicole Manoog.

