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Man pulled from water at Falmouth beach

July 23, 2026

FALMOUTH – An elderly man was reportedly pulled from the water at Chapoquoit Beach in Falmouth about 4:30 PM Thursday. Lifeguards performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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